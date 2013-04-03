LONDON (AP) — A British jury has convicted two men of plotting to rob and kill soul singer Joss Stone.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup

Junior Bradshaw, 32, and Kevin Liverpool, 35, were convicted Wednesday at Exeter Crown Court on charges of conspiracy to murder, to cause grievous bodily harm and to rob. They had denied the charges.

RELATED: Details in Justin Bieber murder plot released

Prosecutors said the pair were arrested in June 2011, close to Stone's home in southwestern England, after suspicious neighbors reported them to the police. They were armed with a samurai sword, knives, a hammer, black bags and gloves. In their car, notes were found that implied they planned to decapitate the singer then dump her body in a river..

RELATED: Joss Stone: 'Money made me target for robbery plot'

Liverpool was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 10 years and eight months. Bradshaw will be sentenced later.