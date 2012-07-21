Usher's 11-year-old stepson, Kile Glover, died Saturday morning after he was taken off life support, TMZ reports. Doctors determined he would not recover from the injuries he suffered after a July 8 jet ski accident .

According to TMZ, Glover's mother, Usher's ex-wife Tameka Foster, struggled greatly with the decision to take her son off life support. On Friday, Foster tweeted a photo of son and made his smiling face her profile image.

Glover was reportedly declared brain dead after he was struck in the head by a jet ski while riding an inner tube on Lake Lanier, in Atlanta, GA. According to ABC News, 38-year-old Jeffrey S. Hubbard, a friend of the family, was operating the jet ski at the time of the collision and is currently under investigation.

Foster's son was riding with an unidentified 15-year-old girl at the time of the accident. Both were airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, and Glover reportedly registered no brain activity. The second victim is said to have suffered a broken arm and cut on her head.

At the time of the accident, Usher (real name: Usher Terry Raymond IV), 33, and Foster, who divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage, were engaged in a heated custody battle over their sons Usher Raymond V, 4, and Naviyd, 3. However, the former couple put their differences aside to support each other during the very difficult time.

"Tameka and Usher don't get along, but in this circumstance Usher is coming to her side," a source told Us. "Usher practically raised Kile as his own. He's known him for seven years. It is so sad what happened."

Another source recently told Us, "He grew close to Kile and, of course, that has nothing to do with the situation with Tameka. He loved Kile. This is a terrible, awful tragedy. Usher is torn up."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Usher's Stepson Kile Glover, 11, Passes Away

