Call Victoria Beckham a workaholic control freak or a micromanager and she won't be offended! The 38-year-old wife of David Beckham, mother of their four kids and former Spice Girls member opens up in the March issue of Elle UK about why it was important for her to have her own career in fashion no matter how much hard work it took.

"When I was on stage with the Spice Girls, I thought people were there to see the other four and not me. And when I go out with David and people take pictures, I think, 'They're here to take David's picture,'" she explained of her soccer star husband.

But Beckham has now found a place where she feels like she belongs: the fashion industry. "It was never my intention to prove anybody wrong. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it," she explained. "I don't have to work; I need to work. All these people [her fellow fashion designers], they're not just been given anything. They've worked hard. And I've never been given anything either. But I have a good work ethic; David has an incredible work ethic. I want my kids to have a good work ethic. I believe you can achieve anything if you work hard enough to get it."

But not without a little help from others, which is something Beckham is still working on.

"You've got to trust people. And because I am a control freak, sometimes that's difficult for me, because I want to micromanage absolutely everything, she admitted. "I can't hand over. But I'm trying to do that more. It's hard because I have such a specific vision."

Regardless, Beckham will have to accept a few unknowns now that David, 37, has finished playing for the L.A. Galaxy. "We are starting a new chapter in our lives. As a family we are all very excited about what lies ahead for 2013," she said of her man's big career change.

In addition to focusing on her fashion career in 2013, Beckham may also be spending some time in the kitchen perfecting her cooking skills. She confessed, "You know what they say to me, because I'm not the best cook, although I try really hard? They always say to me, 'Mummy, we know that the main ingredient in what you make is love.'"