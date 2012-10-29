NEW YORK (AP) — Television is providing compelling pictures and a gripping narration of the superstorm holding much of the eastern third of the nation in its grip — and plenty of mixed messages.

Networks urged viewers to stay in and stay safe during the storm on Monday, yet they also solicited them to send in pictures and videos of flooding and damage.

Reporters at New York's Battery Park City repeatedly expressed incredulity at civilians walking around. Then a local camera crew zeroed in and interviewed a man riding a jet ski on New York harbor. A Fox News Channel crew filmed two men jumping into the Hudson River.

The message: Don't try this. But if you do, you may get on TV!