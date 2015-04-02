What drama? Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles at lunch
It seems that Patrick Schwarzenegger is firmly out of the Miley Cyrus doghouse. Well done, sir!
A week after they were spotted at dinner together, the couple was again together, this time at lunch, and they were apparently all smiles.
TMZ reported that the couple arrived together at Los Angeles' Hugo's restaurant. They stayed about 45 minutes and Patrick was in "full-on boyfriend mode," i.e.. opening doors, etc.
The lunch date comes after Patrick was spotted on spring break in Mexico getting a little too close for comfort with several girls, including, apparently, an ex-girlfriend. Patrick said he didn't do anything to violate Miley's trust, nor would he ever. Miley was apparently "super bummed" about the whole situation, but she didn't take a wrecking ball to the relationship.
Maybe this was Patrick's one get-out-of-jail-free card...
