Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are doing just fine, thank you very much.

After a tabloid claimed Tuesday that the couple have separated after almost 14 years of marriage, the couple fired back in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

"Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false," Smith, 42 and Pinkett Smith, 39, told Us. "We are still together, and our marriage is intact."

After meeting on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel Air in 1990, the superstar couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997, and are parents to actor-singer kids Jaden, 13, and Willow, 10, plus Trey, 18, Will's son from his first marriage.

Indeed, there were no signs of trouble when Pinkett Smith recently appeared on CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight -- with her man proudly watching in the wings. "He stood in the wings and flew in to be by her side," a show source says. "They were super affectionate...They were like teenagers, so in love!"

Back in June 2009, Pinkett Smith shot down speculation about her marriage.

"I've heard all the things -- their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing," the Hawthorne actress said. "But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe. I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one."

