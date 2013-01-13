Following a nationwide release on Friday, Jan. 11, Zero Dark Thirty won the top spot at the box office over the weekend, Box Office Mojo reports. The Kathryn Bigelow-directed film starring Jessica Chastain earned $24 million, despite being criticized for its account of CIA's efforts to kill Osama bin Laden.

Zero Dark Thirty will compete for Best Motion Picture Drama at the 2013 Golden Globes Sunday, and has also received five Oscar nominations. Chastain, 35, won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress on Jan. 10.

Marlon Wayans' A Haunted House beat Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's Gangster Squad for the second spot at the box office. A Haunted House earned $18.8 million, while the crime drama grossed $16.7 million.

Here are the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend:

Jessica Chastain's Zero Dark Thirty ($24 million), Marlon Wayans' A Haunted House ($18.8 million), Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's Gangster Squad ($16.7 million), Leonardo DiCaprio's Django Unchained ($11.1 million), Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway's Les Miserables ($10.1 million), Peter Jackson's The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($9.1 million), Daniel Day-Lewis' Lincoln ($6.3 million), Billy Crystal and Bette Midler's Parental Guidance ($6.1 million), Alexandra Daddario and Dan Yeager's Texas Chainsaw 3D ($5.2 million) and Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence's Silver Linings Playbook ($5 million).

