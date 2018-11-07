Abby Lee Miller is normalizing her life after a very public cancer battle.

On Tuesday, the former "Dance Moms" star shared an image from her filming a special project for her Abby Lee Dance Company. In the image, Abby smiles while sitting in a motorized chair.

"Grrrrr!!!!!! Back to the daily grind," she captioned the picture. "Comment if you can guess what we're shooting today?"

Earlier in the day, Abby shared a quick video to her Instagram Story in which she flashed two thumbs up from bed. In her caption, she wrote, "Working Today!!!!"

Earlier this year Abby underwent emergency surgery on her back which turned out to be Burkitt lymphoma, a Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In late August, Abby was told he she "may never walk again" because of the cancer, a source told E! News, but she is "vowing to beat this and not only walk, but dance again."

SAF / Splash News

Abby, of course, has had a rough go over the past several years.

The former dance instructor reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in July 2017 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. Prosecutors alleged that she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced to a year and a day.

In March 2018, she was transferred to a halfway house, but she was released in May.

"TIMES UP!!!! So is my sentence!!!," she said on Instagram. "Now I have to handle the aftermath/ treatment/ physical rehabilitation of 10 hour emergency spine surgery to remove a mass from strangling my spinal cord and the horrible severity of what that mass turned out to be!"