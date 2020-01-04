Adele is the latest Hollywood starlet to be subjected to harsh body-shaming on social media, but this time all the fuss is about being possibly too skinny.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer has dropped a few pounds as of late, but sparked concern over her weight loss going too far in new photos from Anguilla.

Adele was photographed hanging out on the beach in a navy polka-dotted sundress during her recent vacation, which included celebrity pals Harry Styles and James Corden.

Though she appeared to be having the time of her life goofing around in the ocean with a cocktail, the Twitter-verse was quick to start making judgments about her body.

One user posted a zoomed-in shot of Adele graciously posing with a couple of young fans at the beach, pointing out her shrinking frame.

"Wait Adele looks way too skinny here," she wrote. "Should we get worried?"

Another follower echoed the concerned sentiment, replying, "Someone feed her pls she looks so skinny and not really that healthy …. we should be worrying about her omg."

But, a ton of fans clapped back in Adele's defense and shaded the haters for focusing so much on the uber-talented artist's weight in the first place.

"Can we just stop talking about [Adele's] weight?" one supporter wrote. "[Appreciate] her for her music and only her music, not her image or weight or anything else."

Another chimed in, "Adele isn't defined by her weight. She can be fat, medium, skinny, or athletic, and still be herself. Stop trying to define people by their weight."

Truthfully, Adele started to get serious about her health after splitting with ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Angelo, in April of last year.

Adele, who's recently been linked to music producer Jonathan Hay, started to workout consistently with personal training sessions and Pilates, and has been a changed woman ever since.

"She wants to stay healthy for her son's sake," an insider told People mag. "And though it's been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it. She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time."

All the power to you, girl!