Inside Adele's new fitness routine, plus more news

Adele's new fitness routine is about her son, not about losing weight

New life, new bod! Adele recently split from her partner Simon Konecki and has been getting serious about her health ever since. Her fitness regimen includes private training sessions, Pilates and workouts at Rise Nation, according to People. "After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset," a source close to the singer tells People. "At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it. But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic." Another insider previously told the mag her dedication to exercise is "not about losing weight," but rather abnout her son, Angelo, 7. "She wants to stay healthy for her son's sake, and though it's been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it," the source says. "She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time."

