Selena Gomez opens up about moving on from a certain pop star, plus more news

Selena Gomez on her new, post-Bieber 'chapter'

Selena Gomez has nothing to hide when it comes to the inspiration for her new songs, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," which she released this week. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on his Sirius Radio show, she seemed pretty open about the fact her on-off ex, Justin Bieber -- who married Hailey Baldwin shortly after splitting from Selena -- factors into the lyrics of both. "From going from there to where I am now is the greatest feeling," Selena said, according to the Daily Mail. "It's actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I'm speaking would have existed. So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I've gone through, it's just — I don't know — I'm just so grateful that it's out. It's weird too because I wrote this song over a year ago … and it's like I feel completely different from when I wrote it," she continued. "It would have been too hard to release it when it was written, now it's fun, I am smiling. It's all the feelings right? It's everything from happy to emotional to realizing it and being frustrated. I wanted to validate all those feelings." Asked if it was difficult to see Justin move on with Hailey, Selena said she's "experienced that a million times before," and called the public nature of the split "the unfortunate part about what I do." She added: "It's all very real to me and I'm sure it's just entertainment for other people; but I think I had become numb to it and it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic and that's everything I claim to be and do ... everyone writes about something they felt … and the biggest topic is love, and, in a way, it's not something negative. It's actually something positive that I was able to experience that was as beautiful and ugly as it was. I think it's beautiful I've been able to turn this into a new chapter."

