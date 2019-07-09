Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is officially off the hook in regards to the assault against his father — the case has been dismissed.

Kevin Hunter Sr. had said from the beginning that he didn't want to pursue charges against his 18-year-old son, and prosecutors ultimately reviewed the case and decided to drop it.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In May, Kevin Jr. got into an altercation with his father at a New Jersey grocery store parking lot, as the teen allegedly punched his dad in the face with a closed fist. Kevin Jr. was arrested afterward for assault and eventually pleaded not guilty.

Both men were in court on Tuesday, but Wendy didn't attend, as she was taping her eponymous talk show.

TMZ said father and son walked into court together.

"They are laughing, talking and reminiscing. Their relationship is solid," Kevin Jr.'s attorney said, adding that the men also walked out of court together.

Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Wendy has recently said she and her ex have maintained a friendly relationship for the benefit of their son.

Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years in April amid reports that he recently fathered a child with another woman. After the split, she was spotted multiple times holding hands with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, but she said on July 8 that she and Marc are not dating. However, she said she's dating a doctor in his 50s.

"I'm not on the market anymore. I'm not in love. I don't know how I'm doing. I'm not in love but there's somebody that I'm crazy about," she said on "The Wendy Williams Show." "It's not who you think. OK? Mother doesn't deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages."

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

Added Wendy, "27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he's gotta work. It helps that he's a doctor. He's been married. His kids are in their 20s, and, yes, he's black. He's brown-black."