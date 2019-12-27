Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, on the third anniversary of her passing in the most touching way.

The "American Horror Story" actress recorded her own rendition of the song "Angel from Montgomery" as an ode to her late mother, who died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016.

"TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt," she wrote of the intimate performance on Instagram, "Bathtub Sessions."

In the video, Billie sings while sitting on the edge of a teal tiled bathtub, which she previously explained was her mom's, "favorite place to be."

She also included a quote about loss from Anne Lamot in the caption, which read, "You will lose someone you can't live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp."

This time of year is understandably difficult for Billie, who not only lost her famous mother over the holidays, but also her grandmother, "Singin' in the Rain" actress Debbie Reynolds. She passed away from a stroke at the age of 84 just one day after Carrie died.

On Christmas Day, Billie shared a throwback photo with both her mom and grandmother when she was still just a baby.

"Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!)," she wrote. "Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you."

"It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright," she continued with an uplifting message to anyone going through grief, especially during the holidays. "It can be a mix of all of it. And it's all okay. Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone."

Back in October, Billie shared another recording of her mom's favorite song, Tom Petty's "American Girl," to commemorate what would've been her 63rd birthday.

"Not that I'm some kind of grief expert by any means," she wrote. "But on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do."

Over the years, Billie has continued to pay tribute to her mom on special occasions, like "International Star Wars Day" and the premiere of more recent movies in the franchise.