Being one of the most popular singers in country music, Blake Shelton usually has a way with words. That is until he flubbed his words after he and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani performed during the "ACM Presents: Our Country special."

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

After finishing their duet "Nobody But You" for the CBS special, Blake attempted to give a sweet sendoff to the viewers.

"Say stace, everybody. We love you," he said. Quickly realizing his verbal mishap, he said, "I said, 'Stay safe.'" Gwen couldn't help but laugh in the moment.

Not running from his tongue twister, Blake took to Twitter to poke fun at himself.

"Say Stace everybody…Say Stace..," he tweeted on Sunday night.

Gwen also got in on the fun, posting a video of the moment on Instagram.

"#saysace," she captioned the video.

Prior to his meme-worthy wording, Blake and Gwen urged their fans to practice social distancing while the coronavirus pandemic plays out.

"We are also in lockdown, like the rest of you all. We…happen to be in Oklahoma hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do," he said. "And, uh, we're also doing what, I think, everybody else must be doing, which is drinking all day."

Gwen quickly chimed in, "Not me!" She then placed a wine glass down in view of the camera.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

All jokes aside, Blake tweeted on Monday that it was "an honor" to be apart of the CBS special.

Say Stace, y'all!