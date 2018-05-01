Blake Lively mysteriously deletes all of her Instagram photos, plus more news

Why did Blake Lively delete all of her Instagram pics?

Blake Lively got a head start on her spring cleaning, but not in the traditional closet-purge manner. First thing on Monday morning, May 1, she did a major wipe down of her Instagram, deleting every single last one of her bubbly, beautiful pictures. The 30-year-old wasn't in fact pulling a Kanye, who recently tweeted out a message to fans about sometimes having to get rid of everything. She was just shamelessly promoting her latest movie, "A Simple Favor," in which she plays a girl gone missing, Emily Nelson. Not ironically, Blake's new account bio reads, "What happened to Emily?..." And, while all of her photos are as good as gone, Blake's 20.4 million followers remain, except that she's now only following 28 women with the exact same name as her character. If we pinky promise to go see the flick, do you think she'll bring back her envy-inducing Insta pics?

