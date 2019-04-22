She already has a standing job offer and the support of her family as she studies for a career in law, but Kim Kardashian West also has the support of her former family, as well.

In an impromptu chat with TMZ, Brody Jenner said he admires his former step-sister's law aspirations and has no doubt that she'll be great.

"Kim's a very smart woman. I think she'd be a great lawyer," he said. "I think Kim's just one of those people that she can pretty much do anything. She's incredibly bright, smart."

"The Hills" star said he thinks it's "amazing" that Kim is following her passion.

But, regardless of how much he praises her, Brody still wouldn't want Kim beside him before a judge.

"Hopefully she won't have to be my lawyer one day," he said. "Not that she wouldn't do a great job, I just don't want to be in the court room."

Earlier this month, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star told Vogue that she's actively studying to become a lawyer and plans to take the bar exam in 2022. In fact, last summer she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

Kim's desire to become a lawyer stemmed from her much-publicized help in freeing Alice Marie Johnson from prison last year. Prior to Alice's freedom, Kim met with President Trump to discuss Alice and prison reform.

Last week, Robert Shapiro, one of Los Angeles' top attorneys, praised Kim, claiming, "Once she passes the bar, she'll always have a job at my law firm."

Shapiro, along with Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, was apart of OJ Simpson's famous "Dream Team" of lawyers when he stood trial in 1995 for the murders of his wife and her friend.

"I think she'll be a sensational lawyer. Look what she did with the President of the United States," Shapiro said. "She got somebody right out of jail. I think she'll be sensational."