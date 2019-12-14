Chris Brown is officially introducing his son to the world — well, the social media world.

Late Friday night, the R&B singer shared a photo of his infant son, Aeko, whom he shares with Ammika Harris.

"BABY AEKO," he captioned a shot of his sleeping boy.

The new mom also shared the image, writing, "Can't help but falling in love with you. #purespirit."

In a since-deleted picture, Chris posted a split picture of himself and his little man, showing how similar they looked as babies.

"He just stole my whole face ... AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right," he wrote.

It was reported in June that Chris and Ammika were expecting a child. The duo never formally confirmed the news until Aeko was born on November 20.

RMV/Shutterstock

Chris, who shares 5-year-old daughter Royalty with his ex Nia Guzman, began hinting at Ammika's pregnancy over the summer when he started leaving comments on Ammika's social media pictures, such as "my baby mama." Ammika also implied she was pregnant around the same time when she posted a photo in a loose shirt while looking down toward her stomach.

"It's just us against the world," she commented, prompting many of her followers to speculate she was expecting.

Chris and Ammika are reportedly dating causally again, but they're not officially a couple.