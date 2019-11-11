Lady Gaga seemed to have taken a subtle jab at Madonna's penchant for arriving late to the stage.

Both women headlined concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal said that Gaga was very upfront about her start time. The newspaper said signs were placed at Park Theater, where Gaga has a residency show, reading, "Jazz Show #32, The Park Theater, 5,400 Guests SOLD OUT 8:00 p.m. ON STAGE."

Normally the signage may not have raised eyebrows, but the signs were set up just two days after Madonna was epically late, taking the stage around 12:15 a.m., almost two hours after her scheduled ticket time of 10:30 p.m. Fans reportedly booed and chanted "refund" while awaiting her appearance.

"There's something that you all need to understand," Madonna said upon arrival on, well, Friday morning. "And that is, that a queen is never late."

A Florida man, however, begs to differ and filed a lawsuit against Madge for her late starts. The controversy seems to have caught the attention of Gaga, who's show was occurring down the street from Madonna's.

For years Madonna and Gaga have had a rocky relationship. In 2011, Madge accused Gaga of ripping off her song "Express Yourself."

"The only time I ever criticized Lady Gaga was when I felt she blatantly ripped off one of my songs," Madonna told Rolling Stone in a 2015 interview. "It's got nothing to do with 'she's taking my crown' or 'she's in some space of mine.' She has her thing."

Gaga has implied that she has more talent than Madonna.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on the DJ's "Beats 1" radio show in 2016, Gaga said, "Madonna and I are very different. I wouldn't make that comparison at all. I don't mean to disrespect Madonna … she's a nice lady, and she's had a fantastic, huge career."

She appeared to shade Madge when she added, "She's the biggest pop star of all time…But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different."

Earlier this year, they appeared to have ended their feud... Then again, maybe they haven't.