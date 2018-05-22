While all eyes were rightfully on Meghan Markle over the weekend, Duchess Kate should have warranted a few looks, too.

The royal and Prince William welcomed a child less than a month ago, but you wouldn't know it by looking at Kate.

NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The brunette attended the royal wedding while wearing an Alexander McQueen tailored yellow jacket. While the knee-high jacket covered her up, the clothing snuggly fit her, giving the world a peek of her body's recovery after giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The royal wedding was her first public appearance since leaving the hospital, which she did only seven hours after giving birth.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Her always stunning appearance has many wondering how she does it. The answer isn't as complex as one might think — it's apparently just good old fashioned diet and exercise.

According to multiple reports, the Duchess follows a low carb diet and eats many small meals throughout the day. She's a big believer in portion control.

Kate is also a big workout buff and, it's been said that she runs every day. She's also reportedly a big fan of planking.

"Kate is an exercise junkie. [Her sister] Pippa and Kate take their toned physiques extremely seriously," a source told MailOnline in 2016. "And mother Carole, in her 60s, is in extremely good shape."

The source added that Kate has reached "almost army fitness level."