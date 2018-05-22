Duchess Kate's body after baby is flawless
While all eyes were rightfully on Meghan Markle over the weekend, Duchess Kate should have warranted a few looks, too.
The royal and Prince William welcomed a child less than a month ago, but you wouldn't know it by looking at Kate.
The brunette attended the royal wedding while wearing an Alexander McQueen tailored yellow jacket. While the knee-high jacket covered her up, the clothing snuggly fit her, giving the world a peek of her body's recovery after giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23.
The royal wedding was her first public appearance since leaving the hospital, which she did only seven hours after giving birth.
Her always stunning appearance has many wondering how she does it. The answer isn't as complex as one might think — it's apparently just good old fashioned diet and exercise.
According to multiple reports, the Duchess follows a low carb diet and eats many small meals throughout the day. She's a big believer in portion control.
Kate is also a big workout buff and, it's been said that she runs every day. She's also reportedly a big fan of planking.
"Kate is an exercise junkie. [Her sister] Pippa and Kate take their toned physiques extremely seriously," a source told MailOnline in 2016. "And mother Carole, in her 60s, is in extremely good shape."
The source added that Kate has reached "almost army fitness level."
