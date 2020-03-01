Not all heroes wear crowns.

Ever since the announcement that she and Prince Harry would essentially be quitting the royal family and vie to be financially independent, Duchess Meghan has quickly become one of Hollywood's most in-demand women, and she's now reportedly looking to land a key role in a superhero film.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood," a source told The Daily Mail. "She has already done the voice-over for Disney and now the word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voice-over or even on screen."

There's a belief that Meghan will have little trouble landing whatever gig she wants, as she has apparently gotten multiple acting offers. But, for the time being, her eye is set on a blockbuster superhero movie.

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Daily Mail said she's informed her agent, Nick Collins of Gersh Agency, to "actively search" for a role.

"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film," the source told the outlet. "He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers."

The source added, "She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and center."

Mark Large - Pool / Getty Images

"Pretty much every A-list actress including Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry have starred in superhero movies," the source continued. "There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films but now they are the biggest market in the world. That's what Meghan wants."

Superhero films are also what Tinseltown wants.

"Hollywood has relied more and more on superhero films to produce surefire hits. They are aimed at a global audience and generate billions at the box office.Why take a risk when you can make a superhero film and generate a guaranteed hit? In this day and age, studios are averse to taking risks. The costs are simply too high," an industry source told The Daily Mail. "It would make sense for Meghan to want to be associated with a Marvel or DC Comic book film. There is certainly no shame attached. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence want them in their filmography because it gives them a cool factor - and that's aside from the fact they get paid upwards of $10 million a picture."