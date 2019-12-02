Eva Longoria shared the latest image of her son over the weekend, and it's an overload of adorable.

On Sunday, the actress posted a snap of Santiago "Santi" Enrique Bastón resting his sweet head on a stuffed panda bear.

"Sunday Mood 💭💭💭," she captioned the Instagram post in what appears to be her little man's playroom, stocked full of plush toys.

Eva and her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón, welcomed Santi in June 2018, and she hasn't been shy about sharing snapshots into his life.

On Thanksgiving she shared snaps of Santi trying tamales for the first time.

A few days prior she shared a video of their "nightly ritual."

"Our nightly ritual. He loves singing in the shower!," she wrote. "He trying to learn the signs of the song."

Earlier in the year Eva spoke to Haute Living about raising Santi, her only child, calling motherhood "beautiful and magical." She also wants Santi to explore life.

"There's a laid-backness of letting Santi, even at this stage, run around and put things in his mouth so he knows, 'That doesn't taste good,'" she said. "I want him to figure things out [on his own]. At the same time, making sure you have structure and discipline is very important."

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Although Eva is a star in Hollywood, she happily plays second fiddle inside her own home.

Motherhood, she said, "has changed me in every way. Everything is different. You're no longer the center of your universe. Now, everything revolves around him and his schedule and his needs - happily so."

She added, "I have to be home before he goes to bed to bathe him and to be with him at night. I want to be there in the morning when he wakes up, so I schedule meetings around that."