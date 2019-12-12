Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's younger daughter is college bound.

Georgia Macy, 17, updated her Instagram account to indicate she's going to Vassar College in New York. She expects to graduate in 2024, her social media says. TMZ noted that Georgia also posted a Vassar logo on her Instagram Story.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

The college declaration comes just a few months after Felicity served 11 days behind bars for her role in a college admissions scandal. The actress was accused of paying a middleman to inflate the SAT scores of her eldest daughter, Sophia Macy, 19. The purpose was to help get Sophia, who graduated from Los Angeles High School of the Arts in June, into a desirable school.

Earlier this year, Felicity pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud. During her sentencing she apologized to the court.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I have inflicted more damage than I could've ever imagined. I take full responsibility for my actions," she said. "I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit."

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

While supporting his wife, William, who wasn't charged in the case, sent a letter to the judge that said Sophia was given a shot to audition at a school that "ironically doesn't require SAT scores." That offer, he said, was rescinded amid the scandal.

"She called us from the airport in hysterics, begging us to 'do something, please, please do something,'" Macy said. "From the devastation of that day, Sophia is slowly regaining her equilibrium and getting on with her life."