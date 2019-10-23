Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are ready to bring back the dead.

The former "Girls Next Door" stars will reunite next week for a séance at Holly's house, and they've invited "Ghost Adventures" star and Hollywood psychic medium Patti Negri in on the action, which is slated for the evening of Oct. 30.

Holly, by the way, thinks her house in haunted.

According to TMZ, Bridget wants to connect with her and Holly's old boyfriend, Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner, who passed away in 2017. Holly, meanwhile, simply wants to connect with any spirit, not necessarily Hef.

Both Holly and Bridget, as well as Kendra Wilkinson, dated Hefner in the late aughts. Holly, however, had a falling out with Hef, publishing a book in which she accused him of being verbally and emotionally abusive to her while she was in the Playboy Mansion. She even said she was suicidal while there because of her surroundings.

Since their days in the famed mansion, both women have moved on and gotten into ghosts and spirits. Bridget even hosts her own podcast called "GHOST MAGNET With Bridget Marquardt" on Apple Podcasts. TMZ noted that the séance will be a special edition of her show, and it will also be streamed live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Holly is no stranger to all things afterlife either, as she's reportedly dating "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans.