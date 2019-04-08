Gwen Stefani is Blake Shelton's biggest cheerleader.

The pop singer joined the country music superstar for a very special date night at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7 and documented some of their sweet and celebratory moments from the outing on Instagram and her Instagram Stories.

"So proud to be this beautiful human's date at the ACM awards tonight @blakeshelton #godscountry #2019 gx," she captioned one photo of them together, while captioning a slideshow that showed them cuddling before the show, "#thankuGOD 4 @blakeshelton gx."

Though Gwen is a Las Vegas star -- she has a residency, "Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl," at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino -- she was in Sin City at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on ACM Awards night for Blake and only Blake, who delivered a fiery, rousing performance of his new single "God's Country," which was widely considered one of the best of the whole show.

"Blake Shelton literally sliced... sliced," Gwen -- who's been dating Blake for more than three and a half years -- said on her Instagram Story before gushing even more backstage. "Let's just talk about the slicing that was just done by Blake Shelton, guys." (A fan captured her many Instagram Story posts here.)

Gwen shared footage of herself as she walked into Blake's trailer and approached the singer and his manager, Brandon Blackstock (aka Kelly Clarkson's husband), after his performance. "OK, that was insanity. I don't think it could be better than that," she told them of Blake's performance.

Gwen also taped herself, Blake, Brandon and others doing shots out of red Solo cups in Blake's trailer, then revealed they had a celebratory dinner where they indulged in a plate of raw oysters after the telecast.

Gwen also shared photos of her incredible silver beaded Azzaro minidress, lamenting that photographers didn't get a full-length photo of the sparkling silver creation -- so she shared a few pics from her fitting with stylist Rob Zangardi so fans could see the whole look. She also posted several shots and clips of herself and her boyfriend kissing and cuddling.

The No Doubt frontwoman also revealed that she headed back to Los Angeles late-night with celebrity hairstylist Danilo, who'd earlier given her what she called "Barbie hair for date night."

"This is us after -- we're super-awake, it's the end of the night, Blake was amazing and we're not tired and I have these: baby Nutter Butters," she said with a laugh, revealing what she'd come up with after she and Danilo raided the plane's snack stash.