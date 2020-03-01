Gwyneth Paltrow is publicly fawning over her husband on his birthday.

On Sunday, the actress posted a photo of Brad Falchuck to Instagram, penning a long caption to explain that she loves him more with each passing day.

"@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others," she wrote. "I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Gwen and Brad married in September 2018 after dating for more than three years. The couple made headlines when they revealed that they didn't live together for most of the first year of their marriage, largely because they wanted to give their children space (they each have two teenage kids from previous marriages).

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in,'" the actress told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the same Harper's Bazaar feature, Brad gushed about his wife, saying he's completely "struck by" her "real" persona, as opposed to her public persona.

"She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds -- a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer -- and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship," he said. "There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is. And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to."