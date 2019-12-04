Heather Locklear's sober life seems to be working for her.

TMZ cameras caught the "Melrose Place" star outside Hollywood Improv Tuesday night after taking in Joe Rogan's comedy show.

"I feel fabulous, yes, thank you," she told a cameraman, adding that she's doing "very well."

REX/Shutterstock

Heather has largely shunned the public spotlight while she battled her demons.

The actress' road to recovery has been long, as she was first arrested in February 2018 following a fight with her boyfriend. Once police officers arrived and tried to take Heather in for domestic violence, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. Then, a few months later in June, she was booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel following a drunken incident at her home.

The latter incident came a week after Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation -- TMZ reported that she was placed on an involuntary hold -- after a family member called authorities to report that the actress was having suicidal thoughts.

In mid-August, Heather Locklear was ordered to complete 30 days in a residential mental health facility, as part of her sentence in her police battery case from last year. She was required to enter by Sept. 6. Around the time she said on social media that she was "grateful." She later acknowledged that she has embraced Alcoholics Anonymous.

Prior to Tuesday night, she hadn't been spotted in public since celebrating her daughter's 22nd birthday in October.

"I feel great," she told the cameraman on Tuesday, adding that she plans to celebrate the holiday season by "hanging out with my family."