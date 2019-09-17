Alcoholics Anonymous seems to be working for Heather Locklear.

On Monday, the "Melrose Place" star took to Instagram to share a prayer drawn onto her mirror in lipstick. Most believe that the prayer is evidence that she's embracing the third step of AA, which encourages addicts to "turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him."

REX/Shutterstock

Heather's prayer said, "God. I offer myself to thee — to build with me and to do to me as thou wilt. Relieve me of the bondage of self, that I may better do thy will. Take away my difficulties, that victory over them may bear witness to those I would help of thy power, thy love, and thy way of life. May I do thy will always!"

She captioned the image, which also included a bouquet of flowers, by writing, "Yeah baby."

Heather's 21-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, commented with several heart-and-arrow emojis.

The post comes less than a month after Heather, 57, shared an image of her reading Alcoholics Anonymous' "The Big Book."

In mid-August, Heather Locklear was ordered to complete 30 days in a residential mental health facility, as part of her sentence in her police battery case from last year. She was required to enter by Sept. 6. Around the time she said she on social media that she was "grateful."

The actress' road to recovery has been long, as she was first arrested in February 2018 following a fight with her boyfriend. Once police officers arrived and tried to take Heather in for domestic violence, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. Then, a few months later in June, she was booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel following a drunken incident at her home.

The latter incident came a week after Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation -- TMZ reported that she was placed on an involuntary hold -- after a family member called authorities to report that the actress was having suicidal thoughts.