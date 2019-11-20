ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for November 2019

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in November 2019 -- from a British prince's disastrous interview to a Middle East royal couple's custody war to a history-making royal visit to Cuba, plus much more... Let's start with this happy day... On Nov. 20, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated a huge marriage milestone -- their 72nd wedding anniversary. The couple wed back in 1947 at London's Westminster Abbey when she was still Princess Elizabeth and he was Philip Mountbatten, the newly created Duke of Edinburgh -- a title he was given by her father, King George VI, after renouncing his Greek and Danish royal titles and becoming a naturalized British citizen. Family members including Prince William and Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, marked the monarch's happy day with sweet photo posts on social media.

