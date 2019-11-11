The biggest royal news of the last decade

As the 2010s come to a close, join Wonderwall.com as we look back at some of the biggest royals news of the last decade, from weddings, births and international abdications and coronations to scandals, health crises and historic milestones.... starting with a sting that made headlines back in 2010... Britain's Sarah, Duchess of York -- Prince Andrew's ex-wife with whom he's always been close -- found herself at the center of a humiliating cash-for-access scandal in May 2010. An undercover reporter for the now-defunct News of the World newspaper posed as a foreign businessman and secretly recorded Fergie saying she could get him access to Andrew -- who had a role as a trade envoy for the U.K. at the time -- in exchange for £500,000. "That opens up everything you would ever wish for. I can open any door you want, and I will for you. Look after me and he'll look after you ... you'll get it back tenfold," she said. Fergie soon apologized for what she called a "serious lapse in judgement," The Guardian reported.

