Jenna Dewan wants to be a "Tatum" no more.

On Friday, the actress filed emergency legal documents to get her name restored to "Jenna Dewan," according to The Blast.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Jenna and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, split in April 2018 and finalized their divorce last November. While Jenna is still legally carrying her ex's last name, they've both moved on, as Channing has been dating singer Jessie J. Jenna, meanwhile, has been dating Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee, and the two are expecting a child. She's reportedly due in early spring.

Why the emergency paperwork? There are several theories, the first of which is that she wants to get legally married to Steve before the baby is born. The Blast says it's possible that she wants the baby's birth certificate to have her name listed as "Jenna Dewan."

Alessio Botticelli / GC Images

The judge is expected to sign off on Jenna's documents without much explanation.

Jenna already has one child, daughter Everly, whom she shares with Channing. Just last week the former couple settled their custody battle over their daughter, agreeing to split 50/50 custody.

As part of the settlement, they agreed to not exploit their daughter on social media. In addition, Channing and Jenna also agreed to work with a counselor to hammer out how to fairly split up custody time.