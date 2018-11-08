Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mama Kate is out!

Just less than five weeks after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, Kate Hudson stepped out in public for the first time on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Donning a long-sleeved collar cocktail dress, Kate attended a United Nation's World Food Programme event, as she is the Goodwill Ambassador for the program.

She later attended a Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner in which she donned a stunning black Michael Kors dress.

John Salangsang/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm just starting to get the itch to get out a little bit more, but I'm enjoying every second," Kate told Access Hollywood about her role as a new mom for the third time (she is also mother to Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7).

Asked how much different it was raising a girl, Kate said, "The cooing. She's all girl. She's feminine."

The actress added that her Kurt Russell, her mother's longtime partner, is "very smitten" with Rani. "Seeing Kurt with her is really special," she said.

Kate said she can't help but see her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, when she looks at Rani's face.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"She's a Fujikawa. It's the cutest thing," Kate said. "When you love your partner so much, and you see your child look just like your partner it's like your heart melts."

The event on Wednesday, however, was too important for her to pass up.

"As a mother, I understand the vital importance proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child," she said on Instagram last week. "Having seen the work of the @worldfoodprogramme first hand, I am honored to join them as a Goodwill Ambassador as we work together toward a future with #ZeroHunger. Everyone deserves the proper food and nutrition they need so they can fulfill their full potential."