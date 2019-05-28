Kelly Clarkson is supporting her fellow "The Voice" coach Adam Levine in his "shocking" announcement that he's leaving the show after 16 seasons.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It was kind of a shocking thing," she told "Extra." "But I kind of get it. He's been doing it for eight years — that's a long time. He's got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It's a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in."

Despite having worked with Adam on the reality series — she just completed her third consecutive season on the NBC show — she wasn't given a ton of heads up about Adam's decision.

"I found out the night before everybody else found out," she said. "I was texting him and everybody else."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following Adam's announcement, NBC said Gwen Stefani would replace the Maroon 5 frontman and work alongside Kelly, John Legend and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. Still, Kelly said Adam's presence will be missed.

"It'll be weird going to work," she said. "'Where's Adam?' But I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family."

According to a People insider, "[Leaving the show] is something he's been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time. It's just time for him to leave."

A source close to the show adds that Adam has "no bad blood" with any of the other coaches, including Gwen, who will take his spot.

"It's bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair," the source said.

After his announcement, Adam said on Instagram that the show was a "life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever."

As the dust of Adam's decision began to settle, his fellow coaches stood by their friend.

"Found out last night about Adam leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," Kelly tweeted." To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

Rex USA

Blake, whose "bromance" with Adam has been well documented, wrote, "Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet."

He added, "Gonna miss working with that idiot."