Kelly Osbourne is showing off a major accomplishment in her life.

On Friday, the former reality TV star celebrated two years of sobriety, and she took to Instagram to publicly thank everyone who helped her along the way.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly, 34, posted a screenshot from her Twelve Steps app, which shows the exact amount of years, months, days and hours she's been sober.

"I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years," she wrote alongside the screenshot. "To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."

Kelly's post was applauded by a slew of celebrities who encouraged her, including Melissa Rivers, Lucy Hale, Juliette Lewis and Lily Collins, among others.

Getting to this point wasn't easy. In fact, last year, Kelly admitted that she relapsed in 2017 and had spent the previous 12 months working on her "mind, body and soul" to dig herself out of what she said had been "one of the hardest years of my life."

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

One of the biggest lessons she's learned is being communicative.

"I'm really big on speaking up when something isn't working for you, because not speaking up when things bother you can lead to resentment, and resentment can take you to dark places. It's important to know and accept your limitations," she told the New York Post last year, adding that her brother, Jack Osbourne, "has been there every step of this journey."

Jack celebrated 16 years of sobriety earlier this year.