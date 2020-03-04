Britney Spears' 13-year-old son, Jayden Federline, caused some waves after posting an Instagram rant in which he said his grandfather Jamie Spears "can go die." In the wake of the video, the teenager's dad is said to be "handling" it.

Kcr/Shutterstock

Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Page Six, "It's the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old. Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent."

The attorney added that the incident is a "family matter."

Jayden, who, per a custody agreement, stays with his father 70 percent of the time, slammed Jamie in an explicit Instagram video.

"He's a pretty big d—k," Jayden told his 2,570 followers during a 20-minute livestream. "He can go die." One follower said, "kill your grandfather" to which Jayden allegedly responded, "Bro, I was thinking the same thing."

The Blast says Jayden's Instagram account has now been set to private and all his posts have been deleted.

There seems to be no love lost between Jayden and Jamie. Last year, Jamie was accused of getting physical with Jayden's older brother, 14-year-old Sean Preston Federline. According to TMZ, Jamie allegedly grabbed the teen after breaking down a door to get to him. Criminal charges were not filed against Jamie.

In the video, Jayden is also asked constantly about his mother, whom he calls "legendary."

Many fans brought up the Free Britney movement, which calls for an end of the conservatorship that's guiding the pop star's life since 2008. Jamie is in charge of the conservatorship.

"Help your mom break free" one fan commented during the live feed. Jayden replied, "See that's what I'm trying to do but everyone's over me."