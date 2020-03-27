If you criticize Khloe Kardashian, be prepared for a response.

On Thursday, the reality TV star clapped back at a Twitter follower who called her a hypocrite for maintaining a platonic relationship with Tristan Thompson in spite of his betrayal last year.

"So they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent!" the Twitter user wrote, tagging the ubiquitous family's reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The user added, "I love all woman's [sic] in this family but I can't agree with hypocrisy."

In February 2019, Khloe and the NBA star split after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF, Jordyn Woods. Jordyn later claimed that the basketball player kissed her unsolicited after a house party. It wasn't the first time Tristan was unfaithful to Khloe.

Still, Khloe has said she's moved on, telling the critical Twitter user that she and her family hold no ill will toward Jordyn or Tristan.

"We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent thing is [hearsay]. The entire story is hearsay but I'll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with," she tweeted. "If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone's mental well being."

Since their high-profile split, Tristan has often posted flirty comments on Khloe's Instagram, and they even watched Thursday's "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" season finale together while in quarantine -- Khloe described the experience as "awkward."

"I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he's not around lol AWKWARD!!" she tweeted.

On the season finale, Khloe and Tristan spoke about co-parenting their daughter, True. There is also a scene -- which was shot after the cheating scandal -- in which Kim Kardashian West meets up with Tristan for dinner in New York City.

"I thought it was really nice that he came to dinner, and that you guys allowed that, but we all just don't need to be hanging out for no reason," Khloe told Kim on the show. "It's not even been a year since our breakup, so it's just a lot so soon."