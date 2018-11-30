After her steamy photo shoot for GQ Mexico, Kourtney Kardashian is gaining fans from all directions.

On Nov. 29, the reality TV star shared several behind-the-scenes images of the shoot to her Instagram. In several of the snaps, Kourtney dons sheer lingerie. In another, she looks seductively at the camera while wearing a bra. Meanwhile, her thumb pulls the front of her oversized jeans down ever so slightly.

The snaps caught the attention of many of her followers, racking up 1.7 million likes so far. Kourtney, 39, also caught the eye of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who commented "Wow" about the risqué pics.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Liam, 25 has been known to have an attraction to older women, as he shares a child with Cheryl Cole, 35, whom he split with earlier this year. On the flip side, Kourtney has been known to have an attraction for younger men, having dated 25-year-old Younes Bendjima for nearly two years. She most recently was reportedly dating model Luka Sabbat, 21.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I am very comfortable in my own skin. I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body," Kourtney told GQ, seemingly to the delight of Liam. But, the mother of the three said her first priority is always her children. "Being a mother to me is the most important thing, because it's what my heart occupies."

Liam isn't the only celebrity crushing on a fellow celebrity though. On Thursday, manager Nick Styne, who worked as a talent agent with Selena Gomez in the past, shared a throwback photo of him and the singer. The photo promoted "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor Noah Centineo to divulge his feelings.

"Bahhhhh she's gorgeous," he wrote with an exasperated emoji.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Noah has made no secret of his love for Selena. Last September during an interview with Seventeen.com he said he has a lot of celebrity crushes, but Selena was the holy grail.

"Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever," he said. "And she's an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don't know if it's clear because I don't know her, but it feels that way."