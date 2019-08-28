Kylie Jenner ran into a familiar face while partying at a strip club in Las Vegas last weekend … Tyga.

TMZ reported that Kylie and her ex-boyfriend crossed paths inside Sapphire Club and even momentarily hung out in the Karaoke Room. The former couple even exchanged friendly greetings and chitchatted.

The reunion, however, didn't last long, as Kylie left early, leaving her friends to party until the sun came up. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star didn't leave to avoid her ex, TMZ is quick to point out, saying, "She harbors no ill toward her ex-BF and they're actually on relatively good terms."

Kylie was in Vegas to celebrate Sofia Richie's 21st birthday. Tyga was in town for a performance as a local nightclub.

The ex-lovers still maintain several mutual friends, and the meetup just happened coincidentally, as they happened to see each other in the strip club.

The makeup mogul and the rapper dated off and on from 2011 to 2016, when they split for good. After the split, Tyga said he high-profile relationship "overshadowed" his music.

Kylie has since moved on and shares a daughter, Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott, who wasn't with her in Vegas for Sofia's birthday celebration. On Tuesday night Stormi joined her mom and dad as they walked the red carpet for the premiere of Travis' Netflix documentary, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly." It was Stormi's first red carpet appearance.

Kylie and Travis have hinted that they aren't done having children.