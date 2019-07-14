Lea Michele continues to honor the memory of her late boyfriend, Cory Monteith, years after his tragic passing.

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday, July 13, the "Scream Queens" actress shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter to mark the sixth anniversary of Cory's death. The 31-year-old was found unconscious in a Vancouver hotel room, having suffered from an accidental drug and alcohol overdose.

"The light always remains," Lea captioned a serene seascape photo to commemorate her former flame, whose passing still came as a complete shock despite his public battle with substance addiction.

On the same day last year, she wrote a similar note: "There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains."

Lea and Cory starred together on FOX's musical series "Glee" before striking up a romance off-screen in 2012.

She supported him even when his struggle with sobriety became difficult the following year, standing by his side during a month-long stay in rehab just months before his death.

Lea managed to find love again, having recently tied the knot to Zandy Reich, but she's kept Cory close to her heart by sharing memories of him on social media for special occasions, like his birthday.

"I know you're serenading everyone right now," she captioned a photo of Cory playing the drums in 2015. "We love you Cory! Happy Birthday."

In 2016, Lea made a more permanent declaration of love to the late star, getting a tattoo in honor of his "Glee" character's football jersey number.

"And one more for my Quarterback #5," she wrote to show off her new ink on Instagram.

After about a year of dating, Lea got engaged to Zandy, who's the president of AYR clothing company, in April 2018. They said their vows at Carneros Resort in California's Napa Valley the following year.