Disgraced former "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer ventured into New York City from his Hamptons hideaway on April 6.

The onetime NBC star, who's kept an incredible low profile since he was unceremoniously fired by the network in November 2017 for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," was spotted at Manhattan's McKittrick Hotel for the hotspot's "Speakeasy Magick" show, reports Page Six.

Matt joined a group there to celebrate former boss Jeff Zucker's 54th birthday, the New York Post's gossip column revealed.

Jeff and Matt have been friends since the '90s, when the famed exec -- who currently heads CNN -- was the executive producer of "Today."

The group -- which also included Jeff's kids and Allison Gollust, CNN's executive vice president and chief marketing officer -- had a "great time" and "a lot of laughs," Page Six reported.

In February, a friend of Matt's told Page Six that the father of three, who's still working through an expensive divorce with former Dutch model Annette Roque, was -- contrary to earlier reports -- not plotting a return to television. "There is no way that he's thinking about returning to work at all. How could he? He knows there's no TV role for him now. And to be honest, it's the furthest thing from his mind," the source claimed.