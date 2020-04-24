Michelle Money's daughter, Brielle, is now home after having spent nearly four weeks in the hospital — some of it in a coma — following a skateboarding accident.

"26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life," the former "Bachelor" star captioned a series of images of the 15-year-old outside the hospital in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The teen was rushed to the intensive care unit after a March 30 skateboarding accident that fractured her skull and left her comatose.

"What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother," Michelle said. "Bri's speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has. I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us."

Just days after the accident, Michelle tearfully pleaded with her social media followers to pray for Brielle, indicating her numbers were not stable.

"This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life!" Michelle said on Friday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never."

Brielle, Michelle says, still hasn't grasped what happened.

"As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month. It's a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you!" Michelle said. "She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident. I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her!"

The proud mom added of daughter, "She is my hero."

Michelle's ex-husband, Ryan Money, had been sharing updates on his daughter throughout much of the process, too. In a series of Instagram posts on Friday, his happiness shined through.

"Our Miracle Child is home. Her recovery is a miracle," he captioned a photo and a video of Brielle walking in the street. "She is walking proof that God lives and has his hands all over our lives. So grateful for you! MUCH LOVE."