Miranda Lambert is no longer married to the law.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that the singer's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, has retired from the force.

"His current duty status is retired," the spokesperson said, according to Fox News.

WireImage

Prior to Brendan's retirement, he was on a leave of absence from the NYPD, which began last summer.

The former cop, however, isn't without work — in fact, he's often been spotted with Miranda during her "Wildcard" tour. A source told Fox News that he's actually working as a member of her security team.

"Brendan was the security guard right before you go in to meet Miranda for her meet and greet," a source said of her Tulsa, Oklahoma, concert. "Other members of the security team told fans, 'No photos with Brendan.'"

A second source saw Brendan hard at work at her Dallas, Texas, show.

"Brendan was one of the security guys checking fans and when it was your turn it was actually Brendan asking if fans had anything they wanted Miranda to sign," said the source. "Brendan was overheard telling one fan, 'Have her sign your boot!' Brendan wears a lanyard representing he's on Miranda's team and he even wears a little earpiece."

Miranda secretly wed Brendan on Jan. 26, 2019.

"Brendan is beyond happy just living life right now," a friend told Page Six. "Brendan's mom was in the NYPD. Becoming a cop is just what he knew at the time. It was a family footstep."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The marriage, the source said, played a role in his retirement from the NYPD.

"He's married to someone that has a career that New York City can't contribute to 100 percent of the time," the source said.