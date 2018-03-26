Paris Hilton's and her friends are worried that she could be robbed for her jewelry, just as Kim Kardashian was in 2016.

Just last week the heiress suddenly realized what it was like to be without her $2 million engagement ring when she temporarily lost it while dancing in a nightclub. She's now taking steps to ensure that the 20-carat ring Chris Zylka gave her is safe.

"After the ring scare on Friday, Paris agreed, and is having the replica made," a source told the New York Post on Monday.

Of course, the fear of losing the ring is real, but the fear of having it forcibly taken also can't be discounted.

"Paris, and her friends, are afraid she'll end up being robbed like Kim, because everyone knows she's got $2 million on her finger," a source said. "Paris DJs at clubs all over the world, so it isn't hard to find out where she will be on a particular night. Her fiancé, Chris, has been encouraging her to get a replica made with an inexpensive stone that she should wear when she's in public."

On March 23, Paris went into a panic when she lost her ring while hanging out at a VIP table in a Miami nightclub. It was later found in an ice bucket a few tables away. Paris was already on edge that evening, too.

"There was a weird guy hanging around who appeared everywhere Paris went on Thursday into the early hours of Friday," the source said. "He didn't get too close to her group, but he was close enough to make everyone uncomfortable. We assumed he was after the ring, she's going to be taking her own security more seriously from now on."

Less than 24 hours after losing and reclaiming her ring, Paris told Page Six that losing the bauble was "literally one of the scariest moments of my life."

"I was devastated! I thought there was no way we were going to be able to find it with all of those people [in the venue,]" she said. "The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky! Thank goodness I have amazing karma!"