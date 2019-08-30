The next generation of "Fast & Furious" looks good.

On Thursday, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, shared a sweet image of herself hugging Vin Diesel's eldest daughter Hania Sinclair.

"With my angel," Meadow, 20, captioned the adorable Instagram snap with Vin's 11-year-old daughter.

Meadow's friends and fellow models Jourdana Phillips and Meghan Roche marveled at the image, both of them commenting on how "cute" it was.

Meadow tagged Vin in the image.

Rex USA

Vin and Paul were incredibly close, as Vin even named his youngest daughter Pauline as a tribute to the late actor who passed in a fiery car crash in 2013. Meadow was 15 years old when her father died.

As Paul's only child, Meadow has kept a low profile since that fateful day. She didn't appear in last year's "I Am Paul Walker" documentary, which featured much of his family.

"She's a reserved young lady. She's on the shyer, more reserved side," Paul Walker's brother, Caleb Walker, told E! News. "Maybe she needed a few more years, who knows. But we totally respect that. Obviously we would've loved to have her in it, but she wasn't ready."

She recently posted an image of her dad swimming with pigs.

"Thinking of you xx," she captioned the heartwarming snap.