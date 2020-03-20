Pink's daughter, Willow, shaves dad Carey Hart's head during quarantine, plus more news

Pink's daughter shaves dad Carey Hart's head during self-quarantine

Well that's one way to entertain your kids! On Thursday, March 19, Pink's daughter, Willow, 8, gave her father, Carey Hart, an at-home haircut. In a video, shared on Instagram by Pink, Willow is seen taking a hair trimmer right down the center of her dad's hair. Hart quickly took over, taking the hair cut into his own hands. "Quarantine," Pink said. "I think we're going Full Metal Jacket, people. When you can't get to a barber, you just get rid of it," she narrated. Her daughter had another comment, "You look crazy," she told her dad, who responded with a dragged out, creepy "Yeah," in response.

