Ah, shoot! Presley Gerber is continuing to decorate his body with tattoos.

The 20-year-old model son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford has been taking online flak for several months after continually getting tattoos, most noticeably inking the word "misunderstood" on his face.

On Wednesday, Presley showed off a few more tattoos, including what appears to be a gun on his torso.

While posting a shirtless video of him shooting a basketball, the number 310 was noticeably tattooed across his stomach, likely as an homage to his Los Angeles area code. A tattoo of a handgun pointed down was seen on his right side as if it was in a hip holster.

For most the year, Presley has been very defensive about his tattoos as Twitter users question his self-expression.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm? [sic]," he wrote on his Instagram Story last month.

Presley has largely been mocked on social media over his face tattoo, with most people pointing to the fact that he was born extremely privileged (Celebrity Net Worth estimates his parents to be worth $400 million). He responded on Instagram Live, "I don't feel very understood I guess. If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."

He later added, "I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s--- to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything. I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face."

Days later, he posted a video of himself shooting guns.

"Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos," he wrote. "Y'all know nothing #waketfup."

Around the same time, a source told E! News that Rande and Cindy are concerned for their son over his recent behavior, including his DUI arrest in 2019.

"They truly want to make sure he is okay," the insider said. "He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him."