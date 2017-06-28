During its last season on the air, "American Idol" was a little bit country with judge Keith Urban. For its return to TV, it could be going a little bit rock n' roll.

TMZ is reporting that "Idol" executives want Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx on the judging panel.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If Nikki can come to an agreement, he would join Katy Perry on the panel, who is reportedly getting paid $25 million. On June 25, there were reports that "Idol" executives had met with Lionel Richie about joining the panel, too, and they were blown away by the singing legend. TMZ said they liked his "vibe" and view him as a "nice judge."

Lionel and Nikki would make considerably less than Katy. TMZ said that Lionel would make somewhere between $3 and $5 million, and Nikki would make less than that.

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest may also be re-joining the talent show, but that is anything but clear at this point and he's apparently unhappy with Katy's massive payday.

Getty Images for Clear Channel

"I said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now,' hoping somewhere it would come back," Ryan said about "American Idol" on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" in May. Reports later said he was negotiating to return to the show, which is moving from Fox to ABC.

However, on June 23, TMZ reported that Ryan's return as host had hit a snag and it centered on his title. For his duties, Ryan would rake in between $10 million and $15 million, but in addition to being the host, he also wants an "executive producer" credit. Current producers are balking and it's created a stalemate.

"Idol" reportedly won't negotiate with Lionel or Nikki until Ryan's contract is set in stone.