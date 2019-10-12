Police claim that "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro threatened to kill his off-and-on girlfriend Jen Harley during their latest confrontation, according to a new report.

The alleged threat is one of the main reasons an emergency protective order was filed last week, done so to keep him away from Jen and their 18-month-old daughter Ariana.

Ron's team, however, told TMZ that he never threatened Jen.

"Suspect told victim he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim," the protective order, obtained by TMZ, said. "Victim knocked on neighbor's door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury."

Following the incident, the reality TV star was arrested for kidnapping as he allegedly locked himself and Ariana in a home he and Jen were renting in Los Angeles. Police eventually responded to the chaotic incident and broke down the door because Ron refused to come out of the house. Ronnie was then tased and arrested. He has since been released on bail.

Ronnie, though, claims he was simply scared for Ariana's safety, alleging that Jen was intoxicated and dangled their daughter over a fence.

The initial protective order ran through Oct. 11, but it was extended until Ronnie expected arraignment.

Ronnie and Jen have since split, ending (at least for now) their roller coaster romance of more than two years.

Ron and Jen's relationship has hardly been a fairy tale, as they've each been both the victim and the accused — He's been accused of physical and verbal violence against her, and he's also been accused of ransacking her house (video shows him smashing her video doorbell); she was arrested after allegedly hitting him during car ride and then dragging him with that same car when he tried to get out; she was also accused of once spitting on him and punching him in one incident, and then throwing an ashtray at his face during another. He's accused her of violence several times, and they've each hinted at infidelity. Horrifyingly, Ariana has been in the middle of several incidents.

After this latest incident, though, the two reportedly decided that it was in Ariana's best interest to split.