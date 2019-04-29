Rosario Dawson is willing to try anything to stay healthy.

In an interview with The Cut, the actress said she's very interested in her personal wellness, and said she's more than willing to go about it in unconventional ways.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"I've been starting to drink clay lately," she said. "There's really good, fine, food-grade clay that helps to clean out your system and rid you of parasites."

She also uses clay products, masks and vitamins on her face.

"I'm not a retinol and acids-type person; I can't do all of that kind of stuff," she said. "It's about finding the stuff that works for me. Someone else may swear by something, but if it makes you feel good, centers you, renders you present, and it allows you to show up feeling like your best self, then that's what you need to include in your self-care routine."

She's also experimenting with nightly routines, which includes a relaxing bath.

"At night I'm turning off the phone, having a great meal, and a good conversation," she said. "Sometimes watching a movie or whatever, but the main focus is trying to get good sleep, hydrating, and relaxing."

Lately Rosario's evening plans have been interrupted by the night owls in her life, including her father, 16-year-old daughter and boyfriend Cory Booker.

" I really, really enjoy mornings now more than I ever have before," she said. "Mornings are awesome! Mornings are where it's at!"

Rosario confirmed that she and the presidential hopeful were dating last month.

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

"He's a wonderful human being," she told TMZ. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

Cory recently said he wants the romance to last "forever."

"She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We're just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day," he recently told Good Day New York. "Because I'll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That's just 10 years . . . nine years of my life. What I'm trying to create with Rosario is something that'll last forever."