Roseanne Barr doesn't want to be paid a dime for the forthcoming "Roseanne" spinoff.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In a new interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the sitcom star said, "I didn't ask to be paid off, I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away … because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it."

Roseanne's self-titled show was canceled in the wake of her racist tweet scandal. In her new chat, she expressed regret about how the cancelation affected Jayden Rey, the young girl who played her granddaughter.

"She loved me and I loved her," Roseanne said. "And I did not want her … to not have a job, because she's great. And I did not want her to think that badly of Jewish people and me in specifically."

Last week, ABC announced that it had greenlit a "Roseanne" spinoff called "The Connors," which will be centered on Sara Gilbert's character, Darlene.

Adam Rose / ABC via Getty Images

This is the second time Roseanne has spoken to Rabbi Boteach since the scandal. The comedian spoke to Rabbi Boteach a few days after the cancelation of the show, too.

"I've lost everything," she said. "And I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong.' I'm willing to accept what the consequences are. And, I do. And I have."