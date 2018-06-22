ICYMI: The week in TV for June 17-23

Iconic wrestler Vader dead at 63

Professional wrestler Leon White, who was known as Vader and Big Van Vader, died at age 63 on June 18. His son, Jesse, broke the news on Twitter on June 20. "Around a month ago, my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time," he tweeted.

